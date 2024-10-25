MUMBAI: A 71-year-old security guard who was walking home after night shift was killed after a school bus hit him in Dahisar on Thursday morning. The victim died in the hospital hours later after which the driver of the bus was arrested under sections 106 (1) (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) and 351 (for rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on Friday. 71-year-old run over by school bus

According to the police, the accident took place around 7.45am on Thursday at Ashokvan in Dahisar East. The deceased has been identified as Mohan Mudik, a resident of Jagardev Compound at Kajupada in Borivali East.

Dahisar police officers said that while Mudik was walking towards his workplace, a school bus, driven by Arvind Ganpat Kapse, lost balance and hit Mudik from behind. The bus was on its way to pick up students from their stops to drop them at school when the accident took place.

After the accident, Kapse stopped an autorickshaw, placed Mudik inside it with the help of passersby and took him to the Shatabdi hospital. After admitting Mudik, he left.

The police officers said that they received a call from the hospital informing them about the accident, “We arrested the driver on Friday for causing death due to rash and negligent driving,” said a police officer from the Dahisar police station.