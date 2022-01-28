72-year-old fake doctor in Murbad arrested after 5 villagers die

The Tokawade police arrested a 72-year-old quack who worked as a security guard in the Primary Health Department and started his own clinic after retirement in 2009.

He allegedly prescribed medicines to tribals in the nearby areas without having any medical degree. Recently, when five persons in the village died, the police booked him.

The accused was identified as Pandurang Gholap. Social organisers claim that there are many such bogus doctors in the area.

Dinesh Jadhav from Adivasi Kranti Sena, an NGO, said, “In this week, five villagers, including a three-month-old pregnant woman, of Milhe Katkarwadi and Dhasai village lost their lives suddenly while they were taking treatment under Gholap. After their condition worsened, they went to other hospitals when their families realised they had initially received the wrong treatment. We have a government hospital 5km away where we only get treatment for fever, cough, and basic things, and it’s difficult for the poor to travel to Thane Civil Hospital because of which they prefer to take treatment here.”

Assistant police inspector, Santosh Darade said, “We have arrested the accused, Gholap, under IPC 304A and other sections of IPC. He gave medicines to five patients after which all of them became serious in a period of two weeks and all of them lost their lives. We are investigating further in the matter and took his custody for four days.”

Taluka medical officer, Bharati Mote, was unavailable for comment.