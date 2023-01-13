72-year-old retired nurse run over by a clean-up truck in Mulund

Mumbai: A 72-year-old woman was run over by the civic body’s clean-up truck on Thursday in Mulund’s Navghar area. The deceased, Chhaya Ramkrishna Yadav, 72, was a retired nurse, and a resident of Sahyadri Society, MHADA Colony, Mulund East. She went to the bank to withdraw her pension and later went to purchase vegetables. After this, she was returning home around 12.30pm when a clean-up truck, while reversing near the colony, ran over her, killing her on spot.

“She came under the rear wheel of the truck and was rushed to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar and later identified with the help of the bank passbook which she was carrying,” said a police officer from Navghar police station.

“She stayed with her granddaughter. Her two sons stay in other parts of the city,” said the police officer.

The driver of the vehicle fled the spot but was later arrested and identified as Premchand Prajapati. “We have booked him for 304 A of the IPC causing death by negligence and under various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988,” said the police officer.

The police said the road has been narrowed due to ongoing footpath work. “As the societies are old and they don’t have parking space, people park their vehicles on the road which further narrows down the road. In the narrow lanes, heavy vehicles like clean-up trucks have great difficulty in manoeuvring,” said the police officer.

“I have seen the spot and the road has been dug up at various spots. I could not wait at the spot for more time as I had to complete other formalities,” said Rajendra Yadav, son of the deceased.