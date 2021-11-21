Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 73-yr-old Dahisar resident who attempted suicide saved by neighbours, police
mumbai news

73-yr-old Dahisar resident who attempted suicide saved by neighbours, police

On questioning, the neighbours of the woman revealed that Vaigan stayed alone and had recently lost her only daughter to Cancer.
The 73-year-old woman had locked herself up in her house in Dahisar and had threatened to consume poison. (GETTY IMAGES.)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 04:21 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Alert neighbours and quick action by a Nirbhaya Pathak team of Dahisar police helped save a senior citizen who had attempted suicide on Saturday.

According to the Dahisar police, on Saturday, at about 5 pm they received a distress call from residents of Shailendra Nagar that a 73-year-old woman had locked herself in her house and had threatened to consume poison.

Within four minutes the officers of the Nirbhaya Pathak who were patrolling the area, reached Shailendra Nagar and rang the bell of the septuagenarian’s house. However, when she did not answer the door, the officials broke it open to find Kundan Ravindra Vaigan on the floor with froth coming out of her mouth.

The officials rushed Vaigan to the Navneet Hospital in Dahisar.

On questioning, the neighbours of the woman revealed that Vaigan stayed alone and had recently lost her only daughter to Cancer. “The neighbours said that Vaigan was depressed since then,” said a police officer from Dahisar police station.

On Saturday, Vaigan had been talking to the neighbours of ending her life and had also shown them the bottle of poison that she had kept at her house.

RELATED STORIES

The police officers said that at first the neighbours assumed that she was depressed and was just venting it out and was threatening to attempt suicide. However, when she showed them the bottle of poison and rushed to her apartment locking herself inside, the neighbours panicked and called the police control room.

“The woman is alive and has been admitted to the hospital for further treatment,” added the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Lunar Eclipse 2021
Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Today's Panchang
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP