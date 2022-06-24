75 cyclists to participate in mountain biking fest in Kalyan on Sunday

Cyclists from across the city and other parts of the State will have a mountain biking experience at Kalyan’s Rayate village on Sunday in the third mountain biking fest (off road cycle race) organised by Kalyan Cyclist Foundation.

The fest will see around 75 participants from across Maharashtra.

“The number of participants for the off-road race has risen from around 25 in 2018 to 75 this year, which in itself is an achievement. We will allow more entries even a day before the race,” said Satish Dwivedi, founder of Kalyan Cyclist Foundation.

The race will be undertaken in two formats – three laps of 10km long track and two stages of 1+km race.

The KCF is a seven-year-old group that has introduced cycle to work, weekend cycling and weekend trail exploring into people’s lives. It has around 1,500 dedicated cyclists associated with it.

Sateesh Kumar Bajiya, a 30-year-old from Rajasthan who has been doing mountain biking for the last two years, said, “I came to know about the race through social media. I practice 50-80km every day. Cycling has changed my way of living. I am coming to Kalyan from Rajasthan and look forward to the event.”

