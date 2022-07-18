793 potholes in Thane city, 620 of them filled: Thane Municipal Corporation survey
Following two incidents of pothole deaths in Thane district in the last fortnight, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) conducted a survey that revealed 793 potholes in the city. Among these, 620 have been filled.
“The work of filling the other potholes is in progress. The highest among these are in Diva ward with 284 potholes and the least in Mumbra ward with 36,” said an officer from TMC.
Meanwhile, regular commuters claimed that areas like Vartak Nagar, Balkum and Naupada continue to be riddled with potholes contrary to the TMC’s survey.
“The condition of the road near Malhar chowk is in a poor condition. There is hardly any spot where you can find the road . So many potholes exist. Every year, post heavy showers, this is the condition of the roads. They get worse in the coming months during the monsoon,” said Srushti Mane, 33, a resident of Naupada.
In the meantime, Thane district collector has ordered MMRDA and MSRDC to form a dedicated team that would monitor all the roads within the district irrespective of the agency it falls under and payment would be done later by that particular agency to MMRDA and MSRDC.
“The dedicated team will focus only on repairing these potholes that can be of PWD or NHAI also but can be repaired by this team. Moreover, this will be conducted under the guidance of DCP (traffic),” said Rajesh Narvekar, Collector, Thane District.
Kalyan school to protest against traffic congestion
Meanwhile, in Kalyan, authorities of Sacred Heart School have decided to sit on a hunger strike for three days from Thursday to protest against the major traffic disruption on the pothole-riddled road between on the Mharal-Kalyan stretch of the Kalyan-Murbad-Ahmednagar National Highway.
“On Saturday, our students faced difficulty reaching school due to the traffic jam caused by potholes on the Mharal-Kalyan stretch. We have been following up with the authorities and warning them from April about the poor condition of the roads and that they need to be repaired before the monsoon. There have been multiple accidents on this stretch and long traffic snarls. In protest, we will be sitting on a three-day hunger strike,” said Albin Anthony, COO, Sacred Heart School.
The poor condition of the road impacts the daily lives of villagers from Mharal to Kamba as well.
Pet dog feels the pinch of anti-liquor law
Policemen posted with Muffassil police station at Buxar in “dry” Bihar of has a peculiar problem at hand nowadays that they know not how to fix — their newest guest, a German Shephard who doesn't understand their instructions and has not shown any inclination either to learn in the last 12 days that it has been there. The SHO said that the dog understood instructions in English only.
Prez poll: MLAs in Bihar come in ambulance, PPE kit to vote
A BJP MLA in Bihar arrived in an ambulance while a JD(U) member came wearing a PPE kit to cast their votes during the polling for the election of the next President of India that took place on Monday, according to Legislative Assembly officials. A total of 241 votes were cast by the members of Bihar Legislative Assembly, which has a strength of 243. BJP's Subhash Singh did not vote as he is admitted in a hospital.
Presidential poll: Lone NCP MLA in J’khand says voted for Murmu
Lone NCP member in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Kamlesh Singh, said he had “followed his conscience” and voted for National Democratic Alliance nominee as the next President of India in the polling which was held here on Monday. A former minister and member of Madhu Koda cabinet, Singh, is facing charges of money laundering and disproportionate assets, as do his close family members including his wife, son, daughter and son-in-law.
German Shepherd lands up in Bihar police station after caretakers sent to jail
A German Shepherd dog has landed up in a police station in Bihar after he was found in a car carrying liquor bottles and his caretakers were sent to jail for the sale and consumption of liquor have been banned in the state since 2016, officials said on Monday. The dog has been in Buxar's Mufassil police station for the last 12 days and has become a point of attraction for the locals.
SP, allies hit out at govt over GST on essentials
LUCKNOW The Samajwadi Party and its allies attacked the central government over the revised Goods and Services Tax rates that came into effect on Monday, driving up prices of several essentials, including packed milk, curd and paneer, and a few other items.
