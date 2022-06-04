79-year-old falls from divider while crossing road in Thane, dies in hit-and-run

THANE: A 79-year-old man, who went out in the morning to buy daily essential items, died after falling from a divider and hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing a road at Thane’s Ovala Ghodbunder on Saturday, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was crossing the road by climbing onto a 1.5 feet divider, lost his balance while getting down and a heavy vehicle moving towards Ghodbunder crushed him, they added. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead.

According to Kasarvadavli police, the deceased was identified as Vilas Donde, resident of Harmony residency of Ovala Ghodbunder area. According to his daily routine, he would go out around 10am to buy vegetables and milk. On Saturday morning, around 10.30am, he left home and tried to cross over the divider just before the Ovala signal. He was hit by an unknown heavy vehicle.

“The eye-witnesses saw Donde crossing the road not from zebra crossing near signal but by climbing over the cement divider, and while getting down, he lost control. Heavy vehicles were continually moving and an unknown vehicle hit him. We have registered a case against an unknown heavy vehicle driver. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead due to several injuries. We have handed his body over to the family,” said Kasarvadavali police station senior police inspector, R Babshetty.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}