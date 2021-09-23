7-foot-long crocodile rescued from Thane

A seven-foot-long male Indian marsh crocodile was rescued from Suraj Water Park in Thane city on Thursday. The reptile was spotted by park staff around 5am, after which park authorities alerted Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) who in turn alerted the forest department.

After confirming the sighting through photos and video, a seven-member rescue team was put together led by honorary wildlife warden Pawan Sharma. The team reached the spot and was able to take the reptile into custody within 30 minutes, under the supervision of Narendra Muthe, range forest officer (Thane).

The reptile was transported to Sanjay Gandhi National Park where wildlife veterinarian Dr Shailesh Pethe examined it. The crocodile — a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — was deemed healthy and fit for release after being tagged with an identification marker. The location of release has not been disclosed, as per protocol for the safety of the animal.

The forest department has said it will survey the area to ascertain the reason for the crocodile’s displacement.