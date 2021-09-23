Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 7-foot-long crocodile rescued from Thane
mumbai news

7-foot-long crocodile rescued from Thane

A seven-foot-long male Indian marsh crocodile was rescued from Suraj Water Park in Thane city on Thursday. The reptile was spotted by park staff around 5am, after which park authorities alerted Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) who in turn alerted the forest department.
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 10:36 PM IST
7-foot-long crocodile rescued from Thane

A seven-foot-long male Indian marsh crocodile was rescued from Suraj Water Park in Thane city on Thursday. The reptile was spotted by park staff around 5am, after which park authorities alerted Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) who in turn alerted the forest department.

After confirming the sighting through photos and video, a seven-member rescue team was put together led by honorary wildlife warden Pawan Sharma. The team reached the spot and was able to take the reptile into custody within 30 minutes, under the supervision of Narendra Muthe, range forest officer (Thane).

The reptile was transported to Sanjay Gandhi National Park where wildlife veterinarian Dr Shailesh Pethe examined it. The crocodile — a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 — was deemed healthy and fit for release after being tagged with an identification marker. The location of release has not been disclosed, as per protocol for the safety of the animal.

The forest department has said it will survey the area to ascertain the reason for the crocodile’s displacement.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai man uses mother-in-law’s email ID to send hoax mail

43 Maharashtra cities to join global Race to Zero campaign

Maharashtra to probe alleged irregularities in Mumbai district coop bank led by BJP leader

Solar fence to reduce man-animal conflict near Tadoba tiger sanctuary in Maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Modi US visit Live Updates
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
International Day of Sign Languages
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP