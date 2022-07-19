7-year-old asks CM if he can take her to Guwahati for vacation

Mumbai: Chief minister Eknath Shinde was in for a surprise when a seven-year-old girl Annada Damare approached him and sought a promise to take her to Guwahati during Diwali vacation. Shinde, who was too, said yes, adding that they will visit Kamakhya Mandir, a popular temple in Nilachal Hills in Guwahati, Assam.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Annada met the chief minister at his Nandanvan Bungalow, Malabar Hill on Sunday evening, along with his father Saket Damare, who runs an advertising agency. On Monday, a video clip of her seeking the promise went viral on social media. The second standard student from Ratnagiri is popular for making videos in which she can be seen asking questions to politicians.

“At last, I want a promise from you,” Annada said towards the end of a few-minutes long conversation with Shinde, and asked him directly, “Can you take me to Guwahati for the upcoming Diwali vacation.” Her question led to a laughter in the entire room and CM also could not stop smiling as Guwahati was the city where Shinde along with his splinter group of 40 MLAs stayed for a few days after revolting against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In response to her question Shinde said, “We will visit Kamakhya Mandir to take darshan of the Goddess.” He also praised her for presence of mind and said, “She is a smart girl.”

Annada also asked if she can become the chief minister if she helps people. To which the CM laughingly replied, “Yes why not. We will come out with a special reservation scheme for you.” Before that she also told the CM that she used to admire only Modi ji (prime minister Narendra Modi) but after watching Dharmveer (a Marathi movie based on the life of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe from Thane), she has started admiring him (Eknath Shinde) as well. Shinde is a disciple of Dighe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}