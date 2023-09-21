Eight prisoners from Nashik central jail and the open jail in Dhule have made as many as 1,101 Ganesh idols using natural clay. Some of those inmates are serving life imprisonment and are convicted of serious crimes like murder.

8 jail artisans make 1,101 Ganesh idols

Nashik prison authorities began the exercise in 2016 after an inmate, who was serving life imprisonment there, put his artistic skill on display during the Ganesh festival. Later, he taught the craft to three others, officials said.

The inmate, who is a resident of Pen in Raigad, was transferred to the open jail in Dhule owing to his good conduct three months ago. Soon after the jail superintendent, Vishal Bandal, came to know about his creativity, he got permission from additional director general of police Amitabh Gupta and the work began on August 15.

“He along with four others, who he trained, has made 101 idols of seven types, including Titwala Ganesh and Bal Ganesh. We sold about 70 of them and there was a good response from people in Dhule. We plan to increase production next year,” a senior official at Dhule jail said.

Meanwhile, the three prisoners who this inmate has trained in Nashik jail over the past six years have made 1,000 idols.

Aruna Mugutrao, superintendent of Nashik central jail, said, “Pen is known for natural clay idols. About 15 inmates assisted the trio in the job. We witness a positive change in these inmates due to these activities.”

