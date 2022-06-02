80% alarm chain pulling cases at railway stations for silly reasons led to delay in train services

According to the data submitted by the Kalyan Railway Police Force (RPF), out of the total alarm chain pulling (ACP) cases, only 20% cases at Kalyan, Dombivli and Titwala railway stations registered between January to May 2022 were justified. The remaining 80% instances were for frivolous reasons leading to delay in services.

Out of the 304 cases of ACP registered at these stations, only 59 were justified during the investigations carried out by the railway police.

“A majority of these cases of alarm chain pulling are not justified. These incidents of chain pulling lead to delay in services, thus resulting in overcrowding,” said an officer at Kalyan railway station.

Recently, the Central Railway (CR) had introduced a hike in the railway station platform ticket to curb the chain pulling cases across all stations. According to the CR, of late, it is seen that passengers are resorting to ACP for unnecessary reasons like arriving late, alighting/ boarding at intermediate stations, etc.

“Since Kalyan station is a junction and many outstation trains arrive here and depart from here, such cases are very common here,” added the officer.

Between January and May 2022, a total of 367 cases of ACP were reported at Kalyan, Dombivli and Titwala stations. Out of these reported cases total, 304 cases were registered.

To control crowd and curb misuse of alarm chain pulling cases on trains at platforms in the summer season, the CR has proposed the price of platform tickets to be hiked as a temporary measure from ₹10 to ₹50 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan and Panvel stations for 15 days with effect from May 9.

“Once the cases are reported, we investigate the matter and as per law, the case is registered and the procedure to arrest the offenders is undertaken,” said the officer.

In all, 196 persons were arrested after registering the cases against known offenders and total 108 were registered against unknown offenders.

Commuters taking the Kalyan railway station, however, complained of the congestion outside the station as one major reason for reaching late at the station.

“There is this ongoing work of Station Area Traffic Improvement Scheme (SATIS) outside Kalyan station due to which the road is one-way outside the station. Many times, the vehicles are stuck on the station road and due to this, reaching the station on time and boarding the train is delayed. Even if we leave early from home, there are chances of missing the train,” said Amol Ahuja, 36, a commuter at the Kalyan station.

Between January and December 2021, 426 cases of ACP were registered at Kalyan, 27 at Dombivli and 132 at Titwala railway stations. A total of 585 cases were registered in which 572 cases were registered for mail trains and 13 cases for local trains.

“Increasing the platform ticket fare will make no difference to the crowd as there are many who do not purchase the ticket but enter the station. One thing the railway needs to do is have proper patrolling at the station and also ensure how many people can be allowed at the station at a time. Also, regarding the unjustified cases of chain pulling, I think the overall security system at the station needs to improve,” said Shyam Ubale, general secretary, Kalyan-Kasara-Karjat Railway Passenger Association.

