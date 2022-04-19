85 cases in Mumbai, highest in two months

Mumbai Mumbai reported 85 cases, the highest in two months, while Maharashtra reported the highest cases for the month of April at 137 on Tuesday. However, the caseload has reached its lowest in the last two years in the state.

In the 19 days between April 1 and 19, the state has clocked 2,024 cases, while during the same period in 2020, 3,346 cases were recorded.

Maharashtra has been reporting fewer than 200 cases for the last 25 days. The tally of active cases slightly increased to 660 after 108 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours.

It also saw three deaths, taking the toll to 1,47,820. Of them, two were in Pune city and one in Parbhani. On an average, it is reporting 106 cases a day, which was 347 the corresponding period last month.

The drop in daily cases started in February and has continued even after three months. However, there is a slight rise in cases in Mumbai, which is likely to become a cause of concern, the officials said.

“The third wave has come to its lowest. As far as Mumbai is concerned, we are closely monitoring the situation,” said a senior health official, requesting anonymity.

In the last 24 hours, the state tested 28,539 samples and had a positivity rate of 0.48%. However, the overall positivity rate (since the beginning of pandemic) of the state stood at 9.86%, stated a release issued by the state health department. The positivity rate has also shown a slight increase from 0.28% on April 15 to 0.50% on April 16, 0.58% on April 17 and 0.31% on April 18.

The state also vaccinated 1,07,181 people on Tuesday and has administered a total of 1,63,342,666 doses till date, according to the data available on Co-Win portal.

