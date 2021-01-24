90% turn up again in Mumbai to take their shot against Covid-19

For the second consecutive day on Saturday, Mumbai recorded a high turnout of beneficiaries for vaccination shots, achieving 90% of its target at the 10 vaccination centres across the city. On Friday, the fourth day of the drive, the turnout had been 92% with 3,539 out of 3,852 shortlisted healthcare workers (HCWs) receiving the Covid-19 vaccine. The vaccination drive will resume on Monday.

On Saturday, 4,374 HCWs were vaccinated out of the shortlisted 4,842. Of them, five reported minor reactions (like dizziness) to the vaccine shots and were kept under observation for 30 minutes before being discharged. No one needed hospitalisation. So far, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully completed vaccination drives on five days, including Saturday, and vaccinated a total of 13,365 HCWs. There will be no vaccination drive today.

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani, who is in charge of the public health department in BMC, said, “The turnout has been better as there is more awareness now and the system has been streamlined. People are gaining confidence after seeing others being vaccinated successfully.”

Mumbai now has a total of 2.65 lakh vaccine vials, having received another 1.25 lakh vaccine vials on Friday. “These will be sufficient to vaccinate two doses for all our HCWs. When phase two of the drive starts, in which frontline workers will be administered the vaccine, we will get more vials again,” Kakani said.

Last Wednesday, Mumbai had received the first lot of 139,500 vaccine vials from Serum Institute of India (SII).

Of the 10 vaccination centres in Mumbai four are in KEM Hospital (where 733 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 2,330 people have been vaccinated so far), BYL Nair Hospital (where 456 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 1,423 people have been vaccinated so far), Cooper Hospital (where 565 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 1,573 people have been vaccinated so far), and Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital (where 278 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 1,122 people have been vaccinated so far).

Vaccination centres have also been set up in four peripheral hospitals: Bhabha Hospital in Bandra (where 391 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 1,056 people have been vaccinated so far), VN Desai Hospital in Santacruz (where 89 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 352 people have been vaccinated so far), Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar (where 640 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 1,993 people have been vaccinated so far), and Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli (where 740 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 2,125 people have been vaccinated so far).

The remaining two centres are in the jumbo Covid-19 facility at Bandra Kurla Complex (where 467 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 1,280 people have been vaccinated so far), and Sir JJ Hospital (where 19 people were vaccinated on Saturday, and a total of 111 people have been vaccinated so far).