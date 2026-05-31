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9-year-old boy crushed under BEST bus; dies

According to the police, the incident took place when the boy was riding a bicycle in the area. Police said the child was riding his bicycle when a BEST bus was overtook him. He panicked and lost control of his bicycle, ultimately coming under the rear wheel of the bus.

Published on: May 31, 2026 03:10 AM IST
By Vinay Dalvi, MUMBAI
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A nine-year-old boy died after coming under a BEST bus in Malad East’s Appapada area on Friday, police said, in the latest in a series of fatal accidents involving BEST buses in the city that have raised concerns over road safety and driving practices.

9-year-old boy crushed under BEST bus; dies
9-year-old boy crushed under BEST bus; dies

The deceased was identified as Rupesh Dhotre, 9, a resident of Appapada.

According to the police, the incident took place when the boy was riding a bicycle in the area. Police said the child was riding his bicycle when a BEST bus was overtook him. He panicked and lost control of his bicycle, ultimately coming under the rear wheel of the bus.

Locals rushed to help the boy and he was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead before admission.

The police said the BEST bus driver, identified as Dilip Bangar, 34, has been booked under section 106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for causing death by negligence.

The incident comes days after a BEST bus conductor was crushed to death between two buses on May 14.

 
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