MUMBAI: A nine-year-old boy travelling with his family on a local train suffered an injury below his right eye after a man allegedly hurled stones at the train following an argument with another passenger near Wadala on Thursday. The Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case against the unidentified man. 9-yr-old hurt after man hurls stones at local near Wadala

Piyush Jaiswal was travelling with his 65-year-old grandfather Ramji Yavan and other family members from GTB Nagar towards Reay Road when the incident occurred on September 25. Piyush and Yavan were in the luggage compartment behind the ladies’ coach, while the women were travelling separately in the ladies’ compartment.

According to the police, two men standing on the footboard got into an argument. One of them got off the train, went onto the tracks, picked up stones and began throwing them at the moving train.

“One of the stones hit Piyush, who was also at the door. He suffered injuries just below his right eye and started bleeding,” a Wadala GRP officer said.

A co-passenger alerted the railway control room. When the train reached Wadala station, police arrived and took Piyush to Sion Hospital with the help of the station master.

The family had come to Mumbai from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh to visit the city during the Ganpati festival. Yavan, who has two sons and five daughters, was travelling with his daughter Suman, her children, and another daughter, Ujala, and her nine-year-old son Piyush.

The family had decided to stay at a vacant room in Dharavi belonging to Yavan’s elder married daughter during their visit to Mumbai.

On Friday, during Anant Chaturdashi, they planned to visit a dargah in the Reay Road area. They travelled from Dharavi to GTB Nagar before boarding the local train.

The Wadala GRP has registered a case under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to rash or negligent acts, and Section 152 of the Railways Act, which deals with maliciously hurting or attempting to hurt people travelling on a train.

The man who allegedly threw the stones is yet to be identified, police said.