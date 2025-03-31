A lush hidden forest emerges at Malabar Hill after 40 years

MUMBAI: A long-forgotten 2.5-acre forest at Siri Road, which was kept out of bounds for the public for over 40 years, has just been thrown open for a deeply engaging experience. On Sunday, the BMC inaugurated the city’s much-awaited Malabar Hill walkway, a promenade that stretches over the forest. The elevated pathway allows visitors to walk through lush trees, offering them a rare opportunity to engage with Nature from a unique perspective. (Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

The walk begins from Siri Road on Malabar Hill and ends at the same spot, almost like a loop. This immersive experience amid chirping birds, flora and fauna will cost ₹25 for locals, while foreigners will need to pay ₹100. The walkway will be open from 5 am to 9 pm, with slots available for online booking.

The hidden treasure was first unearthed by architect Rahul Kadri, founder of IMK Architects and chairman of the Nepean Sea Road Citizens Forum. Kadri said that as a young boy he would walk along the forest, and during the lockdown, jumped over a fence to enter it.

“This area on Siri Road was closed to the public for over 40 years,” he said. “It used to be open earlier but then it was sealed. During the lockdown in 2021, I entered and took my wife there, and it rekindled my desire to share it with everyone in the city. It is fundamentally a tranquil trail through a forest that was forgotten and it is what people should experience.”

Kadri explained that he, along with the BMC, thought of a responsible way for people to access the forest. “There are flora, fauna and snakes here so we decided to go above the ground and build an elevated walkway which stretched over 2.5 acres of forest,” he said. “We don’t want to overcrowd it, so less than 200 people at a time can go in by booking slots online and then stay for as long as they want.”

The BMC, after missing a few deadlines, unveiled the walkway on Sunday and christened it the Nisarga Unnat Marg project. The initiative is set to become a key tourist attraction in Mumbai, offering not only a serene escape for residents but also an opportunity for them to connect with Nature. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving the environment while also providing an educational platform on pollution control.

The Nisarga Unnat Marg is modelled after the Tree Top Walk concept developed in Singapore, but is the first of its kind in Mumbai. The elevated pathway allows visitors to walk through lush trees, offering them a rare opportunity to engage with Nature from a unique perspective, all without causing harm to the surrounding environment.

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all visitors, the BMC has implemented a well-structured entry system. The official website to book the tickets is [https://naturetrail.mcgm.gov.in/]

The online registration system includes a barcode for entry and exit, enabling efficient crowd management. A project control room will oversee the entire elevated route, ensuring smooth visitor flow and safety. In case of emergencies, a special route has been designated for quick evacuation.

The walkway is not just a scenic pathway but also a living exhibition of Mumbai’s rich biodiversity. Over 100 species of plants, as well as various birds and reptiles, are featured along the route, offering a chance to explore the diverse flora and fauna of the region.