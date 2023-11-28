Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aaditya inaugurates renovated Krishna temple at Mathura

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 28, 2023 07:42 AM IST

Aaditya was accompanied by his mother Rashmi Thackeray and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who secured funds for the renovation work with help from N R Alluri of Nagarjuna Foundation

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray, son of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, inaugurated the refurbished Thakur Shyamji Maharaj Temple at Mathura on Monday. He was accompanied by his mother Rashmi Thackeray and Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who secured funds for the renovation work with help from N R Alluri of Nagarjuna Foundation.

Mathura, Nov 27 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray along with his mother Rashmi Thackeray and party MP Priyanka Chaturvedi perform Yamuna Pujan in Mathura on Monday. (ANI Photo) (KK Arora)

“This revitalised temple stands as a testament to the tireless efforts of Priyanka Chaturvedi and Alluri Ji, who have played a pivotal role in rejuvenating this sacred site. Ignored for over five decades, the restoration enriches the deep-rooted history of the Vallabh Sampradaya. These efforts strongly echo our resolute commitment to cultural preservation, and it brings me great pride to be part of preserving decades of cultural heritage and tradition,” Aaditya Thackeray said after the inaugural function. He also visited the famous Banke Bihari temple and offered prayers at Vishram ghat on the banks of river Yamuna during his tour.

Responding to the BJP’s criticism of his Mathura tour, he said, “It is ridiculous that those who claim themselves as pro-Hindutva oppose a person who visits Mathura to seek lord Krishna’s blessings.”

