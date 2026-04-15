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Aaditya Thackeray dismisses reports of his elevation as Sena (UBT) working president

Aaditya Thackeray dismisses reports of his elevation as Sena (UBT) working president

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 05:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday dismissed reports claiming that he is being elevated as the party's working president.

Aaditya Thackeray dismisses reports of his elevation as Sena (UBT) working president

"Since morning, there has been news on some TV channels that I am going to be given some position in the party. There is no truth to this news and there is no such discussion in the party," said the 35-year-old leader in a post on X.

Thackeray was reacting to news reports that he could be elevated to the post of working president, a position his father and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray once held before taking over the reins of the party after the death of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Aaditya, a former Maharashtra minister, currently heads the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of his party.

A Sena leader also denied any such buzz of Thackeray's elevation.

Raya Sabha member Sanjay Raut, who also belongs to the Sena , said such decisions are taken by their party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena leader claimed that the reports are an "indication from Aaditya that his father Uddhav should retire".

"We saw such an episode earlier during Bal Thackeray's time, when Uddhav Thackeray became working president of the then Shiv Sena," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
aaditya thackeray maharashtra shiv sena mumbai mumbai‬ uddhav thackeray
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