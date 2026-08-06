Aaditya Thackeray urges CM to cancel allotment of 16 acres to BJP MLC-led trust

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has written to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging him to cancel the allotment of 16 acres of land, including the 12-acre Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sports Complex, also known as the Andheri Sports Complex, to the Shree Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) led by BJP MLC Amirsh Patel.

Thackeray has sought the chief minister’s intervention to cancel the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) given to the public charitable trust for three public open spaces being used as gardens, playgrounds and for recreational purposes. (ANI)

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In a letter dated August 5, Thackeray has sought the chief minister’s intervention to cancel the No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) given to the public charitable trust for three public open spaces being used as gardens, playgrounds and for recreational purposes.

Established close to a century ago, the SVKM runs institutions such as the Mithibai College of Arts, NM College of Commerce and Economics, the Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), and other educational institutions in Mumbai as well as educational institutions in other cities.

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‘Maintain public open spaces’

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{{^usCountry}} Thackeray said the allotments, made by the BMC and MHADA, total 16 acres, and include the 12-acre Andheri Sports Complex in Andheri (West); a 2-acre plot that once housed a MHADA godown at DN Nagar, now earmarked for an edutainment theme park; and the 2-acre Lokmanya Tilak Udyan in Juhu, a public garden and recreational space. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Thackeray said the allotments, made by the BMC and MHADA, total 16 acres, and include the 12-acre Andheri Sports Complex in Andheri (West); a 2-acre plot that once housed a MHADA godown at DN Nagar, now earmarked for an edutainment theme park; and the 2-acre Lokmanya Tilak Udyan in Juhu, a public garden and recreational space. {{/usCountry}}

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The sports complex has been given by the BMC to SVKM on a PPP basis to operate and maintain for sports-related activities for 10 years. The other two plots have been given by MHADA for maintenance and beautification.

SVKM will use these plots exclusively for sports-related activities for students enrolled in its educational institutions. The trust has been barred from building any structures on the plots. Regular citizens, who used these spaces for recreational activities, are now considered “trespassers” as SVKM has erected a signboard saying the plots are in its possession and trespassers are barred.

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“I respectfully request your immediate intervention to cancel the NOCs and allotments granted in respect of these three public open spaces. These plots should continue to be designated and protected as public open spaces, with unrestricted public access preserved in the larger public interest,” reads Thackeray’s letter to Fadnavis.

Thackeray said the Gulmohar Area Societies Welfare Group, along with other concerned citizens and activists, have urged the authorities to ensure that these plots remain reserved as public open spaces and continue to be freely accessible.

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Attempts by HT to contact Amrish Patel for comment went unanswered.