Abusing someone on Bluetooth can be injurious to health

Thane: Unconscious of the fact that using abusive slang language with his close friend on a call would land him in trouble, a 22-year-old man was thrashed by three persons who mistook the harsh language directed towards them.

The misunderstanding brewed early on Saturday evening when Raju Sharma, 22, and Hemant Gupta, 25, were wading through traffic and heading towards Manpada. During the ride itself, the abusive scolding started as Gupta was not riding the bike well.

When they stopped at a shop nearby, Sharma scolded him for not riding the bike properly and asked Gupta to bring him something to eat. Running thin on patience, Sharma got angry and called Gupta and started abusing him again with his Bluetooth earphones connected.

Sharma, not realising that he was looking directly at people in front of him, who were seated in a four-wheeler and were abusing his friend on the phone.

The three men, who thought Shamra’s abuses were targeted towards them, approached him and started beating him without giving him a chance to explain his situation. Meanwhile, Gupta, who was standing at the shop, said he saw three unknown persons approaching his friend and started beating him.

When Sharma went to stop them, they started beating him too. In all this misunderstanding, Sharma suffered head injuries and was admitted to the hospital.

“The accused, identified as Harish Gaikar, Chandrakant Gaikar, and one unknown person thought the complaint was shouting at them, and therefore, they came towards him in anger and started beating him. In reality, the victim was scolding his friend,” an officer from Manpada police station said. A case has been registered against the accused under section (voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon) of the Indian Penal Code.

