Accident claims life of biker on Thane Ghodbunder Road

Thane: A 38-year-old biker was killed, and two children sustained injuries after being hit by a heavy vehicle from behind. They were then dragged for a considerable distance before being run over by its front wheel. This incident is the second fatal accident within just four days along Ghodbunder Road. Thane, India - April ,07, 2024:A water tanker hit a biker carrying two children on Haware city road circle in Kasarwadvali on Sunday morning, killing the biker on the spot. Tanker driver absconding Tanker and bike have been brought to Kasarvadvali Police Station for inspection ,in Thane, in Mumbai, India, on, Sunday, April,07, 2024. ( Praful Gangurde / HT Photo )

The accident occurred near the Kasarvadavali junction, around 11am. The victim, identified as Jagannath Parab, was accompanied by his 12-year-old son, Arnav Parab, and 2-year-old nephew, Swayam Parab. While en route to the market at a considerable speed, the biker suddenly applied brakes, leading to a collision with the tanker behind. The tanker driver could not stop in time, resulting in the biker being dragged for several metres before coming into contact with the truck’s front tire.

Ram Rathod, a witness and watermelon vendor said, “The biker was ahead of the tanker when it braked suddenly, causing the tanker to collide with the bike. The biker and two children fell. The biker got stuck to the dumper’s front hook and was dragged for some distance. We rushed to help the children, but their injuries were severe. We called the police and took them to the hospital, where the two-year-old suffered a head injury.”

The Kasarvadavli police reached the spot and arrested the tanker driver, Rajkumar Pawar, 32, under IPC section 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. An officer at the scene said, “The deceased, residents of Ghodbunder, were en route to the market with their children. The accident occurred due to the tanker driver’s failure to brake in time. We detained the driver at the scene under relevant IPC sections.”

School head killed in bike accident

Mahendra Bhoir, 55, the centre head of a Zilla Parishad School died on Sunday evening while he was returning home on his bike after participating in Lok Sabha election training in Bhiwandi. His bike was struck by a dumper along the Mumbai-Nashik highway in the Asangaon area. He succumbed to death due to severe injuries sustained in the accident. The incident has sparked outrage among teachers.