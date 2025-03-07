Accused of molestation, BJP minister moves breach of privilege motion

Mumbai: Rural development minister Jaykumar Gore on Thursday moved a breach of privilege motion against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar and the editor of a Marathi YouTube channel, accusing them of defaming him by raking up an old sexual harassment and molestation case. Jaykumar Gore landed in the eye of storm on Wednesday after the opposition brought up a 2017 case of alleged torture and molestation from his constituency. (HT Photo)

The motion moved by the BJP minister was admitted by speaker Rahul Narwekar, who sent it to the breach of privilege committee of the state legislature.

Gore landed in the eye of storm on Wednesday after the opposition brought up a 2017 case of alleged torture and molestation from his constituency. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar brought up the case without naming Gore, while Raut accused Gore of torturing and harassing the woman and said she was planning to sit on hunger strike outside the Vidhan Bhavan in the coming days. Rohit Pawar, too, raised the issue outside the house and demanded action against the minister.

On Thursday, Gore moved the breach of privilege motion in the lower house.

“Raut, Pawar and the editor of YouTube channel Lay Bhari, Tushar Kharat, have raked up the 2017 case against me with malicious intention. The case was dismissed by the Satara district court in 2019 and I was acquitted. The court had also asked the police to destroy all digital evidence,” Gore said in the assembly. Despite this, the trio had levelled baseless allegations to defame him and his family members, and their act had led to breach of his and the assembly’s privilege, the minister noted.

Gore said that a fake letter against him was sent to the government, which was sent to the governor for information.

“The person in whose name the letter has been submitted has denied writing it,” he said, alleging the letter was a conspiracy by his opponents who had not been able to digest their defeat in the assembly polls.

“I can assure the house that I am ready to be hanged if I am guilty,” he said.

BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that the speaker should admit the motion using his descrinary powers.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar said that the breach of privilege motion had been admitted and would be sent to the breach of privilege committee.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the victim spoke to media persons and contradicted Gore’s stand, saying she had herself withdrawn the case after Gore’s apology. But she also said that was planning to stage a protest.

Leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambdas Danve, alleged that the woman was being intimidated.

“One minister has sent objectionable photos to a woman from a respected family and is now threatening action by filing breach of privilege. The ministers’ supporters are now leaking details and giving away the identity of the victim,” Danve alleged.