Active Covid cases in Mumbai go up to 5K from 2,800 in August

Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:31 AM IST
By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai

The active Covid-19 cases in Mumbai have increased by 78% between August 21 and October 21 after shooting up to over 5,000 active cases this month, from the average of 2,800 cases in August. On August 21, Mumbai had 2,988 active Covid-19 cases, which shot up to 4,583 on the same date in September and then to 5,328 on October 21. This comes at a time when the daily Covid-19 cases flat-lined to around 450-500 cases per day in October, with an exception of October 6, when Mumbai had reported 624 Covid-19 cases – the highest infections reported in a single day in over two months.

On Friday, Mumbai reported 420 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 753,653 and the toll to 16,202. Of total deaths, 13,845 are of those among 50 years of age. The case fatality rate at present is 2.1%.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday conducted 38,242 Covid-19 tests, and the positivity rate for the day is at 1%. The overall positivity rate in the city is 6.7% now. Positivity rate is the number of positive cases as a percent of the total number of Covid-19 tests. So far, BMC has conducted a total of 11,134,004 Covid-19 tests.

The recovery rate in the city at present is 97%, and the overall growth rate of Covid cases is 0.05%. The doubling rate – the number of days taken for the total cases to double – is 1,375 days.

There are 37 sealed buildings and 1,727 sealed floors across Mumbai but no active containment zones in slums or chawls.

