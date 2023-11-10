Activist urges citizens groups to geo tag pollution violations

Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, India - Nov. 8, 2023:Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) initiative by National clean air programme an anti-smog gun spray water to control dust to prevent air pollution on Plam Beach road at Sanpada in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Dumpers transporting construction waste without tarpaulin sheets, building projects failing to adhere to dust mitigation norms, untreated effluents and factories emitting poisonous gas etc should be instantly photographed. In a bid to make the authorities accountable for the poor air quality in the entire Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), residents are asked by environmentalists to record and geo tag the location so as to present as solid evidence about the violations before the High Court.

Mumbai based Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Vanashakti has sought from residents to collect photographic evidence of all types of environmental violations happening in the city. The NGO on November 6 was permitted by the High Court to intervene in the suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on pollution and its issues in the city. “We are the only NGO allowed to intervene in the PIL. Citizens can play a crucial role to tackle the deteriorating condition of Navi Mumbai’s environment. Photographs geo tagged with the location can be used before the HC,” said the founder of the NGO Stalin Dayanand.

In the next hearing to be held on November 10, the NGO will seek from the court to set up a centralized system wherein the photographic evidence can be uploaded and authorities can be held accountable. “For authorities to own up to the issue a centralized system is necessary wherein residents can post pictures and be alerted of the action taken. This will be mentioned before the court. Residents should get NMMC to set up a common forum wherein violations pertaining to all forms of pollution can be informed and redressed,” adds Stalin.

Meanwhile, the High Court has placed the onus of improving the air quality of the city upon the Municipal Commissioner, the police department and the Assistant Municipal Commissioners of the Ward. In an interim order passed by the court on November 6, a detailed action plan has been chalked for the authorities to adhere to for the next four days before the Court decides to take drastic measures for betterment of the city’s environment. As per the interim order, HC if the air quality does not substantially improve, the Court may pass an order banning transportation of the construction material in and out of the construction sites.

A two- member committee, with National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) will supervise the steps taken by Municipal corporations.

NMMC, meanwhile, has stated that it is revising its resolution of levying penalty on developers failing to implement pollution mitigation measures. The environment department of NMMC is further informed to include more advanced machinery to suppress dust pollution. “ NMMC has been proactively incorporating a lot of initiatives such as Miyawaki plantation, inducting more electric buses and electric bikes for public transportations. Even the concretisation of traffic junctions was intended to address dust pollution. Additionally the resolution for penalising developers found violating environment norms is to be revised, more mechanised sweeping machines are to be purchased likewise more air purifying units are to be set in at least 20 locations,” said a senior official from NMMC.

Box

HC order seeks

- Assistant Municipal Commissioner of each and every ward shall be personally liable, responsible and shall be accountable to this Court for any lapse in implementation of the mitigation plan

- Metal sheets mandatory on construction sites of sufficient height.

- no burning of any waste, including solid waste is permitted in open areas

- The Traffic Department Officials and the Transport Department Officials, to strictly implement the vehicular emission norms

- bursting of firecrackers to take place only between 07.00 p.m. to 10.00 p.m

- Authorities to spread awareness of the ill-effects burning / bursting of fire crackers would cause, to the existing polluted environment.

