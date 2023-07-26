Manipur incident a crime against humanity: Activists

A group of activists has collectively condemned the Manipur incident where two women were paraded naked and raped and called it a crime against humanity.

Mumbai, India – July 25, 2023: United United Against Injustice and Discrimination (UAID) led by Justice (retired) Abhay Thipsay, Shakir Shaikh and Dolphy Dsouza held a press conference at Press Club to voice like-minded secular activists' views on Manipur incident where two women were paraded naked and raped, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have been seeing this since 1984 that a community gets a sense of achievement by targeting women of another community during riots. History has been repeating itself, but we are unable to stop them,” Chayanika Shah, a member of Forum Against Oppression of Women, said on Tuesday.

She was speaking at a press conference organised by United Against Injustice and Discrimination (UAID), a social organisation.

Commenting on the Central government’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Shah said neither the state government nor the union home minister, the National Commission for Women, or any other agency took any action though the incident occurred on May 4. “When the video went viral, police arrested one person. The incident is a wake-up call for all of us.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dolphy D’souza, president of Mumbai Catholic Sabha, said while the Prime Minister was on a world tour, the union home minister visited Manipur. “He is a powerful home minister. Wasn’t he aware of what was happening? Why did Manipur continue to burn?”

Ulka Mahajan, director, Sarv Hara Jan Andolan, said it is important to speak against the system that hides facts. “We are seeing riots in the country over cows, but no one spoke against the two Kuki women till the video went viral. Our Prime Minister was on a world tour but could not find time to visit Manipur. Luckily, we have some relief from the Supreme Court. The PM had to speak after the SC took cognisance of the incident,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UAID had held a press conference in May soon after the violence in Manipur began.