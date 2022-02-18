Actress Kavya Thapar arrested for abusing, manhandling cop

Mumbai Actress Kavya Thapar (26) was arrested in the wee hours of Thursday after she abused and fought with a constable in an inebriated state.

Thapar was produced before a metropolitan magistrate court on Friday and remanded to judicial custody.

The constable, who was a part of the Nirbhaya squad of Juhu police station, said in her statement that they received a call from the control room asking them to reach a spot opposite JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu, where a woman crashed her vehicle into a car in an inebriated state. When the driver, who sustained minor injuries, stopped the vehicle and confronted her, she abused him.

The constable further said that when they reached the spot, the actress abused them and grabbed her uniform collar when she tried to stop her.

The officer then arrested the actress, who was returning from a party along with a friend. The actress was taken to the police station and charged for preventing an officer from performing her duty.