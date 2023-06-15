Two arrested for stealing from actress Shilpa Shetty’s home in Juhu

Mumbai: Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing from the house of actress Shilpa Shetty in Juhu. The accused have been identified as Arjun Devendra, 26 and Ajay Devendra, 22, both residents of Nehru Nagar, Vile Parle.

A police team was set up under the leadership of assistant police inspector Vijay Dhotre and all the CCTV footage was scrutinised thoroughly. Based on the description of the two people, their body language and the modus operandi, the police started enquiring among their local sources to identify the two men. They also started sifting through the public and private CCTV footage to see the men climbing up the building. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on June 6 and Shekhar Chaudhary, the housekeeping manager of the bungalow, approached the police. Shetty stays with her husband and two kids in that bungalow, however, at present, the family is not in the city.

“Shetty and her family have not been in the country since May 24. They are on an overseas trip while some renovation work was taking place in the bungalow which the complainant had been overseeing,” said senior inspector Ajitkumar Vartak of Juhu police station.

According to Chaudhary, when he woke up in the morning on June 6, he realised that the cupboards in the room belonging to Shetty’s daughter were open and things were strewn all over the floor of the room. “He also noticed that the sliding door in the room was open and the net to prevent birds from coming onto the balcony was torn. On checking through the CCTV footage of the previous night, he saw a man with his face covered opening the sliding window from outside with the help of a screwdriver around 3.30am,” said the officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The complaint, however, did not specify the amount of money or the things that were missing. “As the family is not in the city, the staff does not know whether anything was missing,” said the officer.

A police team was set up under the leadership of assistant police inspector Vijay Dhotre and all the CCTV footage was scrutinised thoroughly. Based on the description of the two people, their body language and the modus operandi, the police started enquiring among their local sources to identify the two men. They also started sifting through the public and private CCTV footage to see the men climbing up the building.

They finally caught the suspects on Thursday afternoon. “Both the men have been booked for petty crimes earlier as well. We are still interrogating them to understand what they stole,” said an officer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON