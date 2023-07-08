Adani firm's 6,000 kg iron bridge stolen in Mumbai's Malad, 4 arrested

A massive 6,000 kg iron bridge placed over a drain in Mumbai's Malad was stolen and four people have been arrested. The 90-foot long bridge, placed by utility company Adani Electricity to move huge power cables in western suburb's Malad (west), had been surreptitiously dismantled by four people, the Mumbai Police has said.

The iron-bridge stolen from the site has been recovered, the official said.

According to the police officials, the temporary iron bridge, used to cross over the drain, was moved to another place in the area after a permanent bridge was built a few months ago.

However, the theft was only discovered when the locals noticed that the bridge, valued at ₹2 lakh was missing on June 26, following which the power company filed a police complaint, PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The incident raised eyebrows as the bridge was located in a busy, well-lit area. During their probe, the police found that the bridge was last seen at its location on June 6.

As there are no CCTV cameras at the spot, the police scanned the footage of surveillance cameras installed in nearby areas and found a heavy vehicle moving towards the bridge with gas cutter machines on June 11, the official said.

"The vehicle had gas-cutting machines which were used to dismantle the bridge and steal iron weighing 6,000 kg," he said.

Of the four persons arrested for theft of the temporary structure, one belongs to the firm that had been given a contract to construct the bridge. The police arrested the staffer and three of his accomplices last week, the official added.

The iron bridge stolen from the site has been recovered, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

