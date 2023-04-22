Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Carmichael Road bungalow sold for 220 crore

Carmichael Road bungalow sold for 220 crore

BySatish Nandgaonkar
Apr 22, 2023 11:47 PM IST

The land parcel, along with the ground plus 2 storey bungalow, belonged to the Estate of Ernie Khardshedji Dubash. The deed of transfer between five will executors of the estate and Sushil Agarwal, one of the two directors of BGH Properties Ltd, was registered on April 10, according to registration documents accessed and shared by Zapkey.com.

Mumbai: In a prime land deal, BGH Properties Ltd, a company linked with Aditya Birla group, has purchased a bungalow Sunny Ville along with the land parcel admeasuring 19,883 sq ft on Carmichael Road in South Mumbai from a Parsi woman’s estate for 220 crore.

Mumbai: A view of Sunny Ville, at Tardeo, in Mumbai on Saturday, 22 March 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)
On behalf of the Estate Ernawavaz alias Ernies Khardsheji Dubash, her will executors Adi N Palia, Darious Sorab Cambatta, Cyrus Soli Nallaseth, Adi Hirji Jehangir, and Chetan Mahendra Shah signed the deed. Ernie Dubhash is believed to have passed away in 2013.

BGH Properties Ltd has Sushil Agarwal and Gopi Krishna Tulsian as directors. Agarwal is a director in at least seven Birla group companies including non-executive director in Aditya Birla Capital. Tulsian is also non-executive director in Aditya Birla Money. The purchasers paid a stamp duty of 13.20 crore.

The transaction includes the ground, first floor and part of the second floor of Sunny Ville bungalow with 18,494.05 of sq ft of built-up area and 190 sq ft each of covered garages, according to the documents.

