Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Adulterated diesel scam: Wada police officer transferred
mumbai news

Adulterated diesel scam: Wada police officer transferred

Police officer Sudhir Sankhe has been transferred for overlooking the adulterated diesel scam. The Solapur police had recently arrested seven persons involved in the diesel scam and had sealed Sai Om Petrochemicals in Wada
Solapur police officer had sealed the Wada unit, located at Khupri village in Wada, Palghar, after the seven arrested accused divulged about the adulterated diesel scam being carried out across state.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 06:50 PM IST
By Ram Parmar, Palghar

An inspector, in charge of Wada police station, has been transferred to a low-profile department in Dahanu with immediate effect, by the Palghar police district administration for failing to take action against the 16.20 crore adulterated diesel scam in Wada.

Inspector Sudhir Sankhe has been transferred for overlooking the spurious diesel scam.

The Solapur police had recently arrested seven persons involved in the diesel scam and had sealed Sai Om Petrochemicals in Wada. The spurious chemical-laden diesel was manufactured in Wada firm and later transported to Solapur and other areas for sale in the state.

Senior inspector Sanjay Salunkhe of Solapur police with his team had sealed the Wada unit, located at Khupri village in Wada, Palghar, after the seven arrested accused divulged that they procured the adulterated diesel for sale in Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli and even in adjoining areas of Telangana.

The main users of adulterated diesel were long-distance luxury buses and taxis. The drivers made forged bills of sale to cheat their employers, said police. An open parking ground, off the Pune-Hyderabad road, belonging to a private bus agency, was the main centre where the adulterated diesel was filled in private luxury long-distance buses, an officer said.

RELATED STORIES

“We raided the spot and the racket came light. The main source of production of spurious diesel was the Wada petrochemical unit,” he added.

The police have arrested Himanshu Bhumkar, 21, of Barshi taluka, along with Tanaji Tate, Yuvraj Prabhalkar, Avinash Ganje, Sudhakar Ganje and two others under Essential Commodities Act, 1955 and sections 379 (theft), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 287, 336 (endangering human life), 465, 467, 468, 471 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code. “The accused are in police custody and further probe is on,” said the officer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Today Panchang
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
World Stroke Day
Facebook
Aryan Khan
Covid-19 cases
Mullaperiyar dam
Halloween 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP