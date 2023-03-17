AEC seizes Ketamine worth 8 cr from courier office

MUMBAI: Acting on a tip off, the anti-extortion cell of the crime branch on Thursday raided a courier office in Andheri and arrested two persons after seizing 15 kilograms of party drug ‘Ketamine’ worth ₹8 crore along with banned medicines, used for pain relief and sex enhancement, worth ₹2.5 lakh.

Police said the accused used to send around 10 kilograms of the party drug and the banned medicines every week to Australia and the United Kingdom through air cargo.

An FDA team was also with the crime branch officers and the accused could not provide any certificate issued by the government to export medicines. The seized medicines are banned in India, said Datta Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police.

Police said both the accused are residents of western suburbs and were produced in the court on Thursday and remanded to police custody till March 24. The main accused, who procured the drugs from Gujarat and other states, is wanted.

According to the police, the accused are into courier service and ran an office with the name ‘Shree Swami Samarth Advertisement’ in Andheri (East). During investigation, officials learnt that the accused procured Ketamine from Gujarat. The drug was wrapped into small packets and sent abroad especially to Australia and the UK through air cargo along with the medicines.

