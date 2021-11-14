After 2 days of violence, situation in Amravati under control, says Maharashtra govt

Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Sunday that the situation in violence-hit Amravati was under control, a day after internet services were snapped and an indefinite curfew was imposed in the city following two straight days of violent protests. Addressing a press conference, the minister also said that no casualties have been reported from Amravati thus far.

“We’ll definitely investigate the rallies that were taken out in Maharashtra over the incidents that may nor may not have taken place in Tripura. We will also assess the damages. I’ll tell you more after reports come,” Walse Patil said, according to news agency ANI.

On the possible role of the Mumbai-based Raza Academy, which gave the initial bandh call for Friday, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said that an investigation will be conducted. “I can’t tell you today, but we will probe this. Be it the Raza Academy or any other organisation, their motive behind the rallies will be probed,” he said.

On Friday, violence broke out in at least three cities--Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded—as Raza Academy held a day-long bandh to protest against reported incidents of mosques being vandalised in Tripura. While the situation was brought under control in Malegaon and Nanded, fresh violence was reported from Amravati, during yet another shutdown, called by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to protest against clashes from the day before.

The police resorted to lathi-charge during the BJP’s demonstrations, leading to injuries to at least 10 people. As the situation escalated, authorities imposed prohibitory orders, and also rushed in reinforcements from the nearby districts.

The ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, has accused the BJP, which is in power in the north-eastern state, of ‘conspiring to destabilise the Maharashtra government.’ The Tripura Police, state government, as well as the Centre, have all refuted reports of vandalisation of mosques in the state.

