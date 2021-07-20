Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / After 4 months, Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count below 100,000
mumbai news

After 4 months, Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count below 100,000

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,017 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 6,220,207. It also recorded 66 deaths — lowest since July 12 — taking the toll to 127,097
By Swapnil Rawal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 08:39 AM IST
Representational image. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT PHOTO)

After over four months (130 days), Maharashtra’s active Covid-19 case count went below 100,000 on Monday to 96,375. The state, which is still battling the second wave of Covid-19 infections, had gone past 100,000 active cases on March 11 — the beginning of the wave.

Even as the overall active case has come down, 10 rural districts in the state are still recording a higher number of fresh cases in comparison to the state’s overall average.

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 6,017 fresh Covid-19 infections, pushing the tally to 6,220,207. It also recorded 66 deaths — lowest since July 12 —taking the toll to 127,097. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 403 new cases and 14 deaths. The city’s active caseload stood at 10,422 on Monday.

Also Read | Covid-19 antibodies last at least nine months after infection, here’s how

Pune district tops the state with highest number of active infections with 15,768, followed by Thane district (13,632), Kolhapur district (10,538), Mumbai, Sangli district (10,014), and Satara district (6,566).

Ten districts, including Raigad, Ahmednagar, Pune rural, Solapur rural, Satara, Kolhapur rural, Sangli rural, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar, in the state have been reporting over 60% of the state’s total cases daily. However, state health department and district officials said that positivity rate in these districts, especially the rural areas, is reducing gradually.

As per the state’s data, rural areas in the 10 districts reported 66.61% of the total cases recorded on Monday. While urban areas, which were the hotbed of viral activity earlier, including Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (excluding Raigad district), Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad, contributed 1,248 fresh cases or 20.74% of the total cases reported on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Clip of man joyfully pushing wheelchair-bound friend around may warm your heart

Rebirth in the Cradle of Everest

Man cuts brick with water. Viral video may shock you

Dog missing for five days found trapped between walls. Watch its rescue
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021
WBBSE Madhyamik Result
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
West Bengal 10th Result 2021
Raj Kundra
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP