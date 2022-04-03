After CP’s instructions, FIRs almost double in city

Mumbai The number of first information reports (FIRs) registered in the city has almost doubled after police commissioner Sanjay Pandey instructed cops to stop turning away citizens with minor complaints and register FIRs.

The data obtained by Hindustan Times from the Mumbai police showed that in January and February this year, all the 99 police stations in the city had registered 3,878 and 4,602 FIRs, respectively, whereas in March, the number went up to 8,028. Last year in March, 4,920 FIRs were registered in the city.

A senior police officer said that most of the additional FIRs were regarding mobile phone thefts, thefts of other articles and rash and negligent wrong-side driving.

“The commissioner had an internal meeting last month and warned officers. He said that if any one is guilty of not registering FIRs in any cognisable offence, then an FIR will be registered against the policeman under section 166A (public servant disobeying direction under law) of Indian Penal Code,” a police officer said.

Explaining the factors responsible for the reluctant approach of policemen, an officer said, “After stealing a mobile phone, usually the accused runs away and sells the phone. Most of the stolen phones are generally priced below ₹20,000. Generally, not much efforts are put to trace and seize stolen mobile unless that it is used in any serious crime or terrorist activities. That’s why the police do not investigate mobile thefts.”

Refusing to agree that increased number of FIRs would overburden the policemen, an officer said that the commissioner has already ordered all the 99 police stations to send five police assistant sub-inspector and hawaldars, who are smart and energetic, from each police stations to undergo training so that they can be entrusted with responsibility of investigation of small criminal cases.

The sudden increase in FIRs across the city is being attributed to the new commissioner’s zero tolerance towards police officers turning away complaints in cognisable cases in a bid to reduce the number of crimes in their respective jurisdictions.

After taking charge as city police chief on February 28, Pandey in the first week of March shared his direct mobile number on social media and started a Facebook Live session every Sunday to interact with people to understand their problems.

During his first Facebook Live session on March 6, Pandey informed citizens that he has asked his officers to register FIRs for all cognizable offences instead of just accepting written complaints.

He had given clear instructions, “No missing cases will be tolerable in matters like mobile theft, wallet thefts and other snatching; FIRs are a must.”

Despite this order, the police chief received complaints of burking of FIRs at the police station. He looked into the matter and stern action was taken against some police sub-inspectors who had refused to lodge FIRs.

“The police chief believes that due to discouraging behaviour of policemen, injustice is happening in the city. Also, because of this problem, many mobile theft cases go unreported and the real picture does not come out,” said a senior police officer.

Another official said that earlier in cases of mobile thefts, police used to just give a missing phone/article certificate. If someone’s mobile is lost or stolen, then the complainant first needs to get a new SIM for that mobile number. For this, the mobile company asks for the copy of the police complaint.

