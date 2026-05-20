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After misstep with apps, state to amend bike taxi policy

Maharashtra plans stricter regulations for bike taxis, requiring state-specific apps and geo-fencing, after a failed attempt to remove ride-hailing apps.

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:44 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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MUMBAI: After making a U-turn on its move to get Apple and Google to pull ride-hailing applications from their app stores, the Maharashtra government has decided to make policy changes to tighten oversight on bike taxi operations.

After misstep with apps, state to amend bike taxi policy

The state plans to make it mandatory for operators to develop Maharashtra-specific applications for bike taxi services, and to implement geo-fencing of apps to ensure greater control on their operations. A standoff has arisen as aggregator apps such as Uber, Ola and Rapido have been running bike taxis while violating various regulations.

The state has announced new steps only 24 hours after it was forced to make an embarrassing climbdown in its attempt to rein in illegal bike taxi operations. On Friday, the cyber department served notices to Apple and Google, directing them to remove Uber, Ola and Rapido apps form their platforms, to halt bike taxi services.

The apps, which were pulled down on Friday night, were restored on Saturday after the central government intervened. According to government officials, since pulling down the apps meant taxi, auto-rickshaw and other operations too were impacted, the companies that run these aggregator apps reached out to the Indian government, urging it to restore their services.

State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik said operators would submit their demands and outline difficulties in complying with the policy and rules in a meeting scheduled for Friday. “We will not compromise on safety-related norms or dilute the policy. However, if operators face difficulties in replacing existing bikes with electric vehicles and seek additional time, we can consider it. Illegal operations, however, will not be allowed. Operators will also have to ensure that their bike taxi services are kept separate to avoid the inconvenience they faced last week,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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