After Platform 2, CR looks to decongest other platforms at Dadar

Mumbai: Under pressure from rail commuters, Central Railway (CR) plans to increase the number of trains originating from Dadar station’s Platform 5 on the fast line. At present, less than ten trains operate from this platform.

To make provisions for this, the CR authorities will remove the barricade between Platforms 4 and 5 and improve the alignment of the tracks. This is part of the larger plan to decongest Dadar station along with other stations such as Thane and Kalyan.

Currently, CR is carrying out expansion works at Dadar station, which has entailed the permanent closure of Platform 2 and widening of Platform 1 to accommodate more commuters and reduce crowding. Plans are also afoot to ease the movement of trains from Platforms 4 and 5.

“The CR authorities closed Platform 2 in order to control the crowd on Platform 1,” said Nandkumar Deshmukh, rail passenger activist. “But this has deprived commuters of being able to catch a train starting from Dadar instead of Parel. So we have been demanding that Platforms 4 and 5 be widened wherever possible for crowd control.”

CR is looking to widen Platform 5 at Dadar station in a bid to provide commuters with a double discharge facility so that they can alight at both Platforms 4 and 5. “The removal of the metal barricade on Platform 4 will also facilitate this facility,” said a CR official. “This will give us scope to add more north-bound (Kalyan, Kasara and Karjat) fast train services starting from Dadar.” CR engineers feel that when the fencing is removed, it will also decongest Platform 4 where several long-distance trains halt when local trains are not scheduled.

Platform 5 currently has a staircase leading to the foot-overbridge, a few stalls and other amenities. CR is planning to shift some of the stalls and offices so that more space can be created on the platforms.

Meanwhile, the railway has finished a lot of work on the widening of Platforms 1 and 2 from seven metres to 10.5 metres. “The basement and filling works are done while levelling works are in progress. Once the widening of Platform 2 is over, it will ease the movement of passengers,” said Shivraj Manaspure, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

Dadar station has six platforms at present and sees a daily footfall of over five to six lakh. It provides connectivity between Central Railway and Western Railway and is also a terminal for long-distance trains.

