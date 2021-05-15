Home / Cities / Mumbai News / After PM directs audit of ventilators, Congress calls for joint audit with state
mumbai news

After PM directs audit of ventilators, Congress calls for joint audit with state

Hours after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi directed an audit into the installation and operation of ventilators provided to the states by the Centre, Maharashtra Congress demanded a joint audit by the state and Centre
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 15, 2021 11:20 PM IST
HT Image

Hours after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi directed an audit into the installation and operation of ventilators provided to the states by the Centre, Maharashtra Congress demanded a joint audit by the state and Centre. The state Congress has been raising the issue of “sub-standard” quality of ventilators provided to Maharashtra from the PM Cares fund.

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said merely an audit would not be enough and demanded that the Center and the state government conduct a joint audit and take action against the “culprits”. According to a statement by Sawant, these ventilators are lying unused at many locations including Aurangabad and Nashik. Welcoming the decision by PM Modi, Sawant said he should have taken the decision last year as the machines would not have been lying unused in the hospitals.

“During the Covid-19 outbreak, the Central government has been supplying ventilators to the states and Union Territories from the PM Cares fund. Under the Make in India initiative, some companies have been given the task of making ventilators. Over the past year, objections have been raised from various states about the quality and uselessness of these ventilators. Similar objections were raised in Gujarat. Recently, Aurangabad Medical College had appointed a committee to give a comprehensive report on the quality of ventilators provided to them. The report of the committee is very serious and concludes that all the ventilators supplied by Jyoti CNC, a Gujarat-based company, are useless,” the statement read.

Hours after Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi directed an audit into the installation and operation of ventilators provided to the states by the Centre, Maharashtra Congress demanded a joint audit by the state and Centre. The state Congress has been raising the issue of “sub-standard” quality of ventilators provided to Maharashtra from the PM Cares fund.

Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said merely an audit would not be enough and demanded that the Center and the state government conduct a joint audit and take action against the “culprits”. According to a statement by Sawant, these ventilators are lying unused at many locations including Aurangabad and Nashik. Welcoming the decision by PM Modi, Sawant said he should have taken the decision last year as the machines would not have been lying unused in the hospitals.

“During the Covid-19 outbreak, the Central government has been supplying ventilators to the states and Union Territories from the PM Cares fund. Under the Make in India initiative, some companies have been given the task of making ventilators. Over the past year, objections have been raised from various states about the quality and uselessness of these ventilators. Similar objections were raised in Gujarat. Recently, Aurangabad Medical College had appointed a committee to give a comprehensive report on the quality of ventilators provided to them. The report of the committee is very serious and concludes that all the ventilators supplied by Jyoti CNC, a Gujarat-based company, are useless,” the statement read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP