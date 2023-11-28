After rain, city’s AQI reaches good category

Mumbai: The city having experienced extremely poor air quality index (AQI) for a while now, was a sight of clear skies and near-perfect visibility on Monday, thanks to the unseasonal rains. The overall AQI was ‘good’ at 47, according to the nine monitoring stations of the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) - levels not seen after the early end of the monsoon.

People enjoy the clear skies at Marine Drive promenade during the afternoon. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Out of the 30 air monitoring stations, 23 of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) placed the overall 24-hour AQI at 59, in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The primary pollutants are PM2.5, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen dioxide.

This situation prevailed even as the rainfall decreased in the 24 hours till 8:30am on Monday, seeing 6mm collect in Colaba and 2mm in Santacruz.

According to CPBC, the spot with the best quality was Worli at 23, with carbon monoxide being the major pollutant. Following closely were the BMC’s stations at Ghatkopar and Sewri, at 32. Mazgaon lodged in at 34, Byculla at 39, Mulund West and Vile Parle West at 40, Colaba at 42, Chembur at 46, and Malad West at 48.

As the stations were overwhelmingly in the green, spots with their air quality in the moderate ‘yellow’ category were standouts. According to the CPCB, it was BKC at 106, with PM2.5 to blame.

The weather also led to below-normal temperatures, the maximum touching 29.2 degrees Celsius at Colaba and 30.3 degrees Celsius at Santacruz. The minimum reached 23.5 degrees Celsius in Colaba and 22 degrees Celsius in Santacruz.

“The rains and the wind speeds will now reduce, with the possibility of light rains on Tuesday,” said Sunil Kamble, scientist and head of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai. The temperatures at the cooler end will last till Tuesday, reaching 32 degrees Celsius and then rising back to 34 and 35 degrees Celsius this week.

