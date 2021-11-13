After violence in Amravati, political parties in Maharashtra begin blame game

The violent protests in parts of the state have triggered a blame game between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party. While the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have said that it’s a conspiracy to create communal tension, the BJP has said that state government will have to take the responsibility if the situation went out of hand.

The NCP has demanded action against former Shia Board chairman Wasim Rizvi. “The protests were against Tripura violence and the books published by former Shia Waqf Board president Wasim Rizvi. It was the responsibility of the outfits that had given the bandh call to ensure that it was observed in a peaceful manner. They cannot shrug off the responsibility. The Central government should also ensure action against Rizvi who has been facing many cases of scams and irregularities,” said NCP leader and state minority affairs minister Nawab Malik. Rizvi, who is former head of Shia Central Waqf Board is facing CBI investigation for the alleged irregularities and illegal sale and purchase of Waqf properties.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the violence is an attempt of the BJP to create communal tension ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. BJP lawmaker Atul Bhatkhalkar demanded a ban on Raza Academy, which had called the bandh. Bhatkhalkar said that Raza Academy was being used to create communal divide by instigating people in the community. “The state government should immediately propose a ban on the outfit and send the proposal to the Centre,” he said.

Saeed Noori , general secretary, Raza Academy said that the call given by them for bandh was for a peaceful protest but there were deliberate attempts to give it a communal turn. “We had made it very clear that it should be peaceful and there should be no use of force. The violence is the handiwork of some elements who want to create communal tension,” he said.