Ahead of Mumbai civic polls, Shiv Sena to hold event for Gujaratis on Feb 7
As part of its efforts to woo the Gujarati vote bank ahead of the 2022 civic polls in Mumbai, the Shiv Sena will hold a convention on February 7, where 21 businessmen will join the party, a party official said.
This will be the second meeting with members of the Gujarati community, after the first one was held on January 10, Shiv Sena's national organiser Hemraj Shah said.
As many as 21 businessmen from the Gujarati community will join the party on the day of the convention, he said.
"The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls are a matter of prestige for the Shiv Sena," Shah said.
Polls to the BMC, nine other civic bodies, 27 zilla parishads and gram panchayats are slated to be held in February 2022.
The Sena has been in power in the BMC, the richest civic body, consistently since 1997.
Maharashtra govt allows colleges to resume classes with 50% attendance from February 15
The ruling Shiv Sena has made infrastructure and transportation two key areas as the city of Mumbai gears up for civic polls in 2022.
While this was lower than the 36.4 degrees Celsius recorded on December 10, 2020, it was still the highest recorded temperature of the winter season.
