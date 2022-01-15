Air at 6 junctions in Thane city polluted with AQI 201-240

The air you breathe in at six of the major junctions in Thane city is polluted, revealed the annual pollution report for the year 2020-21 published by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The air quality was measured at 21 junctions in the city. While six were in the polluted category with Air Quality Index ranging from 201-240, 14 others had moderate air quality ranging from 101-200. The data was measured in 2021 and states the closing down of local trains leading to increase in road travel as one of the major reasons for the air pollution. Apart from this, the ongoing construction works of bridges, road widening and Metro line 4 are also some of the reasons cited in the study.

The annual pollution data revealed that while the air quality was better during the lockdown, the quality deteriorated after the unlock. Teen Hath Naka, Shilphata, Retibunder, Castle Mill, Balkum and Mumbra Fire Centre are some of the most polluted junctions in the city. The Air Quality Index of these junctions is between 200 and 240.

An officer from TMC said, “With the train services hit in the lockdown, most people chose to travel by roads. Even after the train services resumed, many still preferred private vehicles or road travel to the crowded locals. This has led to traffic jams at some of the major junctions like Teen Hath Naka, Shilphata and Castle Mill, increasing the air pollution levels.”

As per the RTO records, the vehicular population in Thane city has increased by around one lakh vehicles, from 22,17,699 in 2019-20 to 23,13,941. Out of these 13,41,544 are two wheelers while 4,77,797 are private cars and 45,512 are jeeps.

The officer added that apart from an increase in vehicles on the roads, the ongoing bridges, road widening and metro projects too are adding to the city’s pollution. The dust on the roads, vehicular emissions, industrial emissions, diesel generator burning of farm stubbles, construction waste and domestic fuel are some of the other causes of pollution, as per the study of the pollution department.

The corporation claimed that it has made a plan to reduce particulate matter by 20% to 30% till 2024.

Nagesh Tekale, a city-based environmentalist, said, “Most of these junctions also have high rises adjoining the highways, so the air has no place for movement. Thus, the particulate matter and the pollution remain at the junction for long. There is also a need to change the signal system as people should get some warning when the signal turns green so they can switch off the vehicles instead of keeping them on. Regular misting or spraying of water on the roads also should be undertaken as it reduces the particulate pollutant in the air.”

He added that the potholes and bad conditions of the roads also add to air pollution.

57% increase in particulate pollutants during Diwali

The level of Repairable Suspended Particulate Matter (RSPM) has increased by 57% during Diwali, as per the report. While the RSMP level was 133ug/m3 in Diwali 2020, the levels were as high as 233ug/m3 in Diwali 2021. The reason, claimed the pollution department, must be the increase in use of noise-free crackers as the noise emitting crackers are banned by the government.

Most polluted junctions in Thane city

Junctions: Air Quality Index

Teen Hath Naka 236 (Polluted)

Shilphata 230 (Polluted)

Retibunder 227 (Polluted)

Castle Mill 220 (Polluted)

Mumbra Fire Centre 218 (Polluted)

Balkum Naka 201 (Polluted)

Shastri Nagar Naka 199 (Moderate)

Waghbil Naka 197 (Moderate)

TMCs plan to reduce pollution by 2024

•More e-buses and e-charging stations

•Wider roads which will reduce traffic and emissions

•Green buffer zone and cycle tracks along the traffic corridors

•Water fountains at 20 junctions to generate mist in the air

•Seven new dust sweeping machines added to the fleet

