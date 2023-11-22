Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Air India flight AI119 faces mid-air scare; safely returns to Mumbai

Air India flight AI119 faces mid-air scare; safely returns to Mumbai

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 22, 2023 07:52 AM IST

Air India flight AI119 from Mumbai to New York had to return to Mumbai due to a technical issue. Passengers were provided with accommodation and the issue is being resolved. Mumbai airport is assisting passengers with alternative options.

HT Correspondent

HT Image

Mumbai: Passengers aboard Air India’s Mumbai to New York-bound flight, AI119, experienced a mid-air scare prompting the aircraft to return to Mumbai from Iranian airspace. The Boeing 777 pilots detected a technical snag during the journey to New York, leading them to prioritise safety and return.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

An Air India spokesperson assured, “Passengers were provided with hotel accommodation following the unexpected turn of events. The airline is addressing and resolving the technical issue before resuming the flight to New York, ensuring the safety and well-being of those on board.”

Efforts are underway at Mumbai airport to assist and support passengers, offering options such as hotel stays, alternative flights, or rescheduling of dates while refreshments are being served to them, the spokesperson added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai technical snag air india
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP