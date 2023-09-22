Ajit Pawar faction files disqualification petition against 10 NCP MLAs

The rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction, led by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday filed a disqualification petition with assembly speaker Rahul Narvekar against 10 MLAs from the Sharad Pawar camp. Sunil Tatkare, state president of the Ajit Pawar faction, confirmed this to HT.

Pune, Sep 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar holds a roadshow, in Pune on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development comes in the backdrop of the Election Commission of India (ECI) accepting that there is a dispute in NCP and asking both camps to remain present for a hearing on October 6. The move also indicates that the uncle-nephew fight is going to intensify in the coming days.

The 10 MLAs are Jayant Patil, Jitendra Awhad, Rajesh Tope, Anil Deshmukh, Rohit Pawar, Mansing Naik, Balasaheb Patil, Sunil Bhusara, Sandip Kshirsagar and Ashok Pawar. According to party insiders, Ajit-led faction has decided not to take action against Nawab Malik who was recently released on bail on medical grounds.

Pawar-led NCP has filed three disqualification petitions against 40 MLAs for shifting loyalty to Ajit. The first petition was filed against nine legislators while the second one was against 20 MLAs and the third was filed against 11 MLAs. The information was revealed in the affidavit filed by the party before the ECI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On July 2, Ajit Pawar declared to join the Shiv Sena-BJP government with a group of 40 MLAs and was also inducted as deputy chief minister. The same day, he declared to move the ECI to stake claim on the party name and symbol.

The faction claimed to have elected Ajit Pawar as their new national president at a meeting held on June 30. Ajit then appointed Praful Patel as the new working president. It is yet to declare its national executive body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON