Mumbai: Akurli on line 2A and Eksar on line 7 have become first all-women stations of the Mumbai Metro.

Akurli, Eksar become Mumbai Metro’s first all women-run stations

The operations at Akurli and Eksar stations will be managed by a team of 76 women employees from the station manager to the security staff.

SVR Srinivas, metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA and CMD Maha Mumbai Metro, said, “We are proud to announce Mumbai Metro’s first all-women stations. We believe that gender diversity at workplace is essential for driving innovation and achieving organisational success.”

This initiative by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) aims to recognise and celebrate the contributions of women in the transportation industry and promote gender diversity and inclusivity in the transportation sector, a press note said.

The all-female staff at Akurli and Eksar stations will be deployed for three shifts, including station controller, excess fare officer, ticket sales officer, shift supervisor, customer care officer. They will look after the efficient operation of the metro system and assist passengers. Security and housekeeping staff will ensure a safe and clean environment on the stations. This initiative will highlight women’s capabilities in the transportation industry and inspire other women to pursue careers in this field, the press note read.

“We are not only keen on providing our female employees a safe working environment by having separate women changing rooms throughout Metro lines 2A and 7 but also for female commuters by having designated women metro coaches, washrooms,” the note said.

Not only operations staff, the Mumbai Metro has about 27%, which is about 958 female employees working in the fields like maintenance, HR, finance and admin department, including outsourced staff.

The Maha Mumbai Metro is committed to creating a workspace where all employees feel valued and supported. The organisation recognizes the importance of promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the workplace and is taking steps to ensure that all employees have equal opportunities for growth and advancement, the press note added.

