Alert traffic constable rescues school students as bus gets stuck on waterlogged bridge in Kalyan

An alert on-duty traffic constable from Ulhasnagar came to the rescue of 10 students who were stuck in a school bus that broke down in Kalyan due to heavy waterlogging caused by the rain on Friday afternoon; constable Gokul Dhongde and a traffic warden, Aukash Chavan, rushed to the spot and evacuated the students, carrying them on their shoulders through knee-deep water
Published on Jun 24, 2022 08:49 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Kalyan

An alert on-duty traffic constable from Ulhasnagar came to the rescue of 10 students who were stuck in a school bus that broke down in Kalyan due to heavy waterlogging caused by the rain on Friday afternoon.

Constable Gokul Dhongde and a traffic warden, Aukash Chavan, rushed to the spot and evacuated the students, carrying them on their shoulders through knee-deep water.

The incident occurred at around 3.30pm when the school bus of All Saints HS in Bhiwandi carrying around 10 students broke down near the Shahad bridge.

The bus was stuck for around 30 minutes and the water was also flowing at a speed from the Waldhuni River under the bridge.

“I was on duty and there was heavy traffic jam due to the waterlogging at Shahad Bridge. I saw the bus stuck and students shouting from inside the bus in panic. Along with the traffic warden, I pulled them out and took the students out on our shoulders. All the students were taken to a safer place and then their parents were informed,” said Dhongde.

Water was logged in the same area for the fourth time in the last two weeks. Ghanshyam Navangul, in-charge officer from Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, said , “There is an issue of nullah diversion from Ulhasnagar that is causing the waterlogging. We have visited the spot and the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation has agreed to resolve it soon.”

