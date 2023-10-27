Alibaug man, who murdered his own mother, often assaulted her

Navi Mumbai

The man from Alibaug, who had brutally killed his mother on Dussehra day for not serving him food on time, used to regularly assault his mother over domestic fights, the Revdanda police said on Thursday.

“He is violent in nature and used to frequently beat his mother and younger brother who is 18 year old mentally challenged person. Due to his nature, no one around in the village used to talk to him. The neighbours were afraid to speak to him,” assistant police inspector Rahul Atigre from Revdanda police station said.

The accused identified as Jayesh Namdev Khot (26), from Navkhar village in Revdanda of Alibaug Taluka in Raigad district had burnt his mother alive on the night of Dusshera while the rest of the people were burning the effigies of Raavan. After attempting to kill his mother, he ran into the woods with a sickle. He was nabbed after few hours by Revdanda police.

“When we saw the condition of his mother Changuna, we immediately made arrangements to take her to hospital. The localities were scared and did not follow his as he was having a sickle. He had hit his younger brother too with the sickle while fleeing. We did not think of he having the sickle and were adamant on nabbing him as we had seen what he had done to his mother. When we finally found him, we told him to do whatever he wants to do to us but he will not be spared,” the officer added. On Wednesday, his mother who was admitted to Alibaug Civil Hospital, succumbed to the burn injuries.

According to police, but now, after the death of his mother and after his arrest, he has become silent. “May be he feels guilty now and hence he is now silent. He is absolutely a normal person who has completed his XIIth and did ITI Fitter course and also used to work in Mumbai till pandemic struck. After that he has not gone back to Mumbai and did small jobs and worked at a workshop of Ganapati idol making wherein he earned around ₹250 daily,” the officer added. He was the only earning member of the family. The police have confirmed that they would not conduct any psychoanalysis as he does not show any abnormalities.

He has been arrested for killing his mother Changuna under the sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 ( voluntarily causing hurt by the use of a dangerous weapon), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 302 (murder) of the IPC.

