NAVI MUMBAI: Ganesh Naik, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Airoli in Navi Mumbai, stirred the electoral pot on Thursday, with a controversial remark stating that all those who had conspired to defeat him in 1999 were now dead. All my rivals are dead, says Ganesh Naik; Sena up in arms

The Shiv Sena, an ally of the BJP in the ruling Mahayuti alliance, strongly objected to Naik’s comment, interpreting it as an oblique reference to the late Sena Thane strongman, Anand Dighe. Shiv Sena city chief, Vijay Chougule, who has filed his nomination to contest the Airoli seat as an Independent against Naik, led a protest of party workers. They wore black bands on their foreheads and raised slogans in support of Dighe, while condemning Naik’s statement. The also said they would take the matter to chief minister Eknath Shinde, who considers Dighe his mentor.

The BJP and Sena do not see eye to eye on Naik’s nomination, and the controversial remark made by the Navi Mumbai leader and sitting MLA from Airoli has divided them further.

After Naik filed his nomination on Monday, he was queried on the opposition he is facing from the Sena. He said, “I was complacent earlier. In 1999, everyone knew I was defeated through cheating. I was leading by a margin of 7,500 votes in the first round itself. All those who conspired against me are dead now. One shouldn’t speak ill of those who have passed away. I pray to God for peace for their souls.”

Reacting to Naik’s statement, Chougule said, “This is an attack on our much-revered leader late Anand Dighe. We simply cannot tolerate such insults. He is like a God to us. We use his photo to even ask for votes in Maharashtra. It is increasingly becoming clear that they are playing games, with the father contesting from one party and the son from another. They believe they can mislead the people, but the people will put them in their place.”

Rejecting to the allegation that Naik had attacked Dighe, BJP leader Anant Sutar said, “Ganesh Naik did not take anyone’s name. The truth is, these people are in fact defaming him and using Ganesh Naik for it. All of us revere him. This defamation should stop.”

Sutar added, “Naik and Dighe worked together for Balasaheb (the late Sena chief Thackeray) and we are witness to it. Politics and elections shouldn’t lead to such cheap allegations. This is done only to score political points.”