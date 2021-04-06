Allow citizens above 25 to get Covid jab, Maharashtra CM requests PM Modi

Amid the spike in the umber of Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow people over 25 years of age to receive the vaccine. In a letter to Modi, Thackeray said if a large number of the working population is vaccinated, “the intensity of the cases would be lower than the treatment that they need today.” Currently, those above 45 years of age are eligible for vaccination.

A day after the Maharashtra government announced restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, Maharashtra on Monday recorded more than 40,000 cases with 47,288 new infections and 155 more deaths, taking the state’s tally to 3,057,885 and toll to 56,033.

Mumbai continued to be the highest contributor to the daily caseload with 9,879 new cases and 21 deaths on Monday.

The state has 451,375 active cases, with the highest in Pune (81,378) and Mumbai (73,281). In the past two days, Maharashtra has recorded 104,362 new cases, while Mumbai has recorded 21,085 cases.

Other cities like Pune, Nashik and Nagpur also recorded 4,250, 2,647 and 2,556 new Covid-19 cases on Monday.

Thackeray, in his letter to Modi also requested for additional vaccine doses for six districts facing a surge in the state.