Amazon workers in Mumbai join countrywide protest

Mumbai: Amazon workers in Mumbai, including warehouse and delivery executives,

participated in a protest against the retail giant in Azad maidan on Friday, demanding a minimum wage of ₹25,000, abolition of targets, provision of seating arrangements and other benefits. The protest was part of a nationwide campaign organised by the Amazon India Workers Association (AIWA) in collaboration with the Gig Workers Association of India, Hawkers Joint Action Committee, Telangana Platform Workers Union and other organisations.

Around 50 workers gathered at Azad maidan on Friday noon, carrying placards and raising slogans. Those in attendance included Amazon warehouse workers as well as gig workers from companies like Swiggy and Zomato.

“Not many workers participated in the protest because if the management finds out, their IDs can be cancelled and they could lose their jobs,” said Laxman Arya, representative of the Gig Workers Association of India and Hawkers Joint Action Committee. The protest in Delhi, held in Jantar Mantar, was attended by over 200 participants who wore mask cutouts of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to protect their identity.

“We have to work for 10 hours straight without any break. We don’t even have any seating arrangement. On top of that, we’re given steep targets that create immense mental and physical pressure,” said Manju Goel, one of the protesting workers at Azad maidan.

Those working in Amazon’s e-returns category are required to check the seal and label of returned items, scan them, inspect their contents and evaluate them, said Goel. The daily target for handling small items is 60; for medium and large items, it is 45 and 35, respectively.

“Those in the picking department, who return things to their proper place, have to walk 20-25 km every day. There’s no room or space where we can rest for 10 minutes if we’re not feeling well. For all of this, we’re paid only around ₹11,000,” she said.

Protesting workers demanded a minimum wage of ₹25,000; abolition of targets; provision of seating arrangements; regulations to prevent the harassment of female employees who comprise nearly 40% of Amazon’s workforce; and compensation for all workplace and workplace-related accidents. They also demanded an end to the contract system, which employs workers part-time and allows them to choose their off day but excludes them from employee benefits like provident funds.

At the national level, the main demands included a central law relating to gig work; a tripartite board consisting of unions, company representatives and government employees; social security benefits; employee recognition for workers; and a minimum wage on the basis of login hours as opposed to deliveries.

Around 3pm, as the protest in Azad maidan neared its end, leaders of participating organisations were called to the Mantralaya, and assured that a virtual board of gig workers would be up and running in 3 months. Regarding a central law for gig workers, they were asked to meet chief minister Eknath Shinde.

The leaders asked when the hawkers’ zones and town vending committees would be formed in the city and were told it would be done soon. In Delhi, Dharmendra Kumar, convenor of the Amazon India Workers Association submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of Labour.

Amazon India refuted workers’ allegations, saying “We fundamentally disagree with these perspectives...We offer great pay and benefits for our employees, with great career opportunities, and provide a modern and safe working environment for all.”

