Ambani school adds a new campus for junior and middle schoolers

Mumbai: The sought-after Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) in Bandra-Kurla Complex is expanding with a new campus which will be named after the school’s founder and chairperson Nita Ambani.

Work on the new campus building is on in full swing and it’s expected to be ready next years. The school’s PTA was recently informed that it will accommodate classes from kindergarten, primary and middle school, while the existing building will function as the senior school. The two adjoining campuses will share a common playground. The addition will allow the school to add to its student strength, and the process for hiring and training new teachers is already underway, the school administration informed the PTA. The school has assured parents that while the in-take capacity will increase, the change will be minimal in order to maintain the current student-teacher ratio of 5:1.

DAIS, at present, is housed in a seven-storey building with nearly 60 classrooms, gardens and two playgrounds which will be shared with the new wing.

Nita Ambani had first mentioned the idea of a twin campus at DAISpora, the annual school alumni meet, in 2019 saying it was her and her daughter Isha Ambani’s dream project.

According to sources, the idea behind the new campus is to also “introduce students to future jobs beyond medicine and engineering, and bring the focus on skill-based learning by introducing children to critical thinking, creative as well as communicative skills, problem solving skills, along with regular course-curriculum. The new building will make way for most recent technology as well as pedagogy,” said the source.

The school is affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE), and prepares students for the ICSE (Indian Certificate of Secondary Education) and the IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education) Year 10 examinations, and it is authorised by the International Baccalaureate (IB) to offer the IB Diploma Program.

